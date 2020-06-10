Підтримка Ради LESIA нашим українським науковим колегам

Face à la tragédie de l’invasion russe en Ukraine, le conseil du LESIA souhaite exprimer son amitié et sa solidarité avec tous nos collègues ukrainiens, et en particulier ceux de l’Institut de Radio Astronomie de Kharkiv avec lesquels le laboratoire collabore de manière étroite et continue depuis plusieurs décennies.





Given the tragedy of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the LESIA board wishes to express its friendship and solidarity with all our Ukrainian colleagues, and in particular those of the Kharkiv Institute of Radio Astronomy with whom the laboratory has been collaborating closely and continuously for several decades.





Le radiotélescope UTR-2 à Kharkiv Le radiotélescope UTR-2 (Ukrainian T-shaped Radiotelescope-2), installé 60 km au sud-est de Karkhiv, est composé de 2040 dipôles disposés sur une surface de 150000 m2.

© Philippe Zarka



