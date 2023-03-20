Diurnal Variability of Martian Water Ice Clouds As Viewed by the Emirates Mars Mission

- Attention, horaire inhabituel -

The orbit of the Emirates Mars Mission (EMM) has created an opportunity for systematic studies of diurnal variations in the Martian atmosphere across seasons (and years). We provide an overview of the mission and the three instruments onboard, with an emphasis on the Emirates eXploration Imager (EXI).

With EXI, we explore the diurnal, seasonal, and spatial behavior of aphelion cloud belt during Mars Year 36. Building from previous work with the Mars Color Imager (MARCI) onboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, water ice optical depth has been derived, and zonal and meridional diurnal trends are highlighted. In essence, the retrievals show large morning-evening asymmetries about a minimum near 12 hr, with striking latitudinal distributions in the early morning. We discuss comparisons to the Mars Planetary Climate Model, and also introduce some results of the Emirates Mars InfraRed Spectrometer (EMIRS) for the same epoch.