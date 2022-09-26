The Dragonfly landing site seen by the Cassini RADAR

The Selk crater region is the future landing site of NASA’s Dragonfly mission to Titan. The region was imaged by the Cassini RADAR at incidence angles from 5° to 72° and at various polarization angles. Using this data set, we assembled backscatter curves for six terrains. By fitting different models to these data we derived new composition and roughness constraints for each terrain. Topography from radarclinometry also revealed a non-uniform crater rim, less eroded than previously thought.