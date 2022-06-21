Hayabusa 2 and Microsatellites

The speaker, Professor Yoshida, has been working on a variety of robotics research topics for the dynamics and control of space robotic systems, ranging from orbital free-flying robots to planetary exploration rovers. The applications are extended to the development of university-based micro-satellites and also the terrestrial applications of space technology, such as robotic remote exploration for disaster response applications. His technical contributions are evidenced by many space flight and robotic missions, such as ETS-VII (orbital experiments of a free-flying space robot,) HAYABUSA / HAYABUSA-2 (Japanese asteroid sample return probes,) RISING / RISING-2 (50kg-class microsatellites for science missions,) and QUINCE (a mobile robot to aid in the Fukushima power plant incident.)

In the seminar talk, a highlight will be made on his contribution to HAYABUSA-2 (Japanese asteroid sample return probes) and micro-satellites development at Space Robotics Lab of Tohoku University, Japan.

