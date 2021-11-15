Probing Unique Regimes of Exoplanet Science with Interferometry at CHARA and VLTI

Current detection limits struggle to find exoplanets around hot (A/B-type) stars. Searching for planets in this regime provides crucial information on how planet occurrence rate scales with stellar mass. We are carrying out an interferometric survey to discover au-regime giant planets via differential astrometry orbiting individual stars of sub-arcsecond binary systems. The combination of milli-arcsecond resolution with stable wavelength calibration provides precision at the few tens of micro-arcsecond level in short observations at CHARA/MIRCX and VLTI/GRAVITY. This allows us to detect the wobble of a star from orbiting companions down to a few Jupiter masses. I will present the status of our survey, including newly detected tertiary stellar companions. We show that we are beginning to probe down to planetary masses. I am also involved with efforts to measure the orbit-dependent spectra of "hot Jupiter"-type exoplanets with interferometry, which can place useful constraints on atmosphere circulation models. I will present our first promising candidate detection, along with prospects for the future of characterizing close-in exoplanets with this technique.