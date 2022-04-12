M dwarf stars in the era of PLATO : a thorny problem for Stellar Astrophysics… but also a big opportunity

M dwarfs are becoming extremely important targets in the search of exo-planets with Earth-like characteristics ; a clear proof is represented by the fact that M dwarf stars represent an important class of objects in the input catalogue of the forthcoming PLATO space mission. As a consequence, nowadays there is a strong, renewed intest toward this peculiar class of stars.

From the point of view of stellar physics, M dwarfs are extremely intriguing objects due to the peculiar thermal conditions experienced by their interiors and outer layers. For long time, an accurate modelling of these structures has been hampered by the lack of reliable predictions about the input physics to be used in the stellar model computations, as well as about how to account for the various physical processes affecting these stars.

In this talk, we review the Physics of M dwarf stars, and the improvements obtained in these last years, and we also discuss some open issues related to the modelling of these stars.