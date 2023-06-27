Next Generation Interferometry with GRAVITY+

mardi 27 juin 2023, par Frank Eisenhauer, director of Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics in Munich
Mercredi 5 juillet 2023 à 14h00 , Lieu : Salle du Château à Meudon
GRAVITY and the VLTI have transformed high angular resolution astronomy, now routinely offering milli-arcsecond resolution imaging, a sensitivity increase by factor thousands over previous interferometers, 30-100 micro-arcsecond astrometry, and micro-arcsecond differential spectro-astrometry. Our presentation takes us from exoplanets all the way to distant quasars, with special focus on the Galactic Center. The GRAVITY+ project will soon boost interferometry to the next level, opening up the extragalactic sky, and providing ever higher contrast for observations of exoplanets. This is made possible with wide-field fringe-tracking, laser guide star adaptive optics, and performance improvements of GRAVITY and the VLTI. We discuss the discovery space opening up with GRAVITY+, e.g. the detailed view on AGN at cosmic dawn, the detection and characterization of exoplanets and their atmospheres, and the spin of the Galactic Center black hole.
