Predicted signatures of planet formation and orbital evolution in the emission of protoplanetary discs

The classical picture of protoplanetary discs being smooth, continuous structures of gas and dust has been challenged by the growing number of spatially resolved observations. These observations tell us that rings, gaps, large-scale asymmetries like spirals or arcs are common features of the emission of protoplanetary discs, which are often interpreted as signatures of the presence of unseen planets. During this online seminar, I will present some of our recent work on how the formation and orbital evolution of planets can impact the dynamics and the emission of gas and dust in protoplanetary discs. In particular, I will discuss the possibility that a single giant planet may acquire a substantial eccentricity in its protoplanetary disc, and what observational signatures this mechanism predicts.

