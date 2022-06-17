Progress on Scalar Vortex Coronagraphs : an alternative for direct imaging

The direct imaging and characterization of Earth-like exoplanets around Sun-like stars to be carried out by future flagship missions such as HabEx and LUVOIR, depends on the ability of coronagraphs to achieve contrasts on the order of 10-10 at close angular separations and over large bandwidths ( 20%). Vector Vortex Coronagraphs (VVCs) have recently demonstrated 2e-9 raw contrast in broadband light but have several limitations due to their polarization dependent properties. In this seminar I will present progress thus far on exploring the potential for scalar vortex coronagraphs (SVCs) as a viable solution.