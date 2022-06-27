Studies regarding/using red supergiants : the Great Dimming of Betelgeuse, HR diagram, and the Milky Way

lundi 27 juin 2022, par Daisuke Taniguchi (The University of Tokyo, Japan)
Jeudi 30 juin 2022 à 16h00 , Lieu : Salle de réunion du bâtiment 16 et visioconférence
Red supergiants are a class of massive stars soon ending their lives as supernovae. Their properties, such as the mass-loss rates and effective temperatures, are important research targets in the fields of massive-star evolution and subsequent supernovae. In addition, the high luminosity of red supergiants makes them a good probe to investigate the stellar metallicities of the Milky Way and nearby galaxies.
In this talk, I will introduce some of our recent results regarding/using red supergiants : (1) the Great Dimming event of Betelgeuse investigated with the optical/infrared photometry obtained with the Himawari-8 meteorological satellite, (2) accurate determination of the effective temperature of red supergiants for the comparison to the stellar evolution model on the HR diagram, and (3) near-infrared high-resolution spectroscopy of red supergiants in the Milky Way to probe the metallicity distribution in it, especially in the inner Galactic disk.
Lien pour assister au séminaire :
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81014804473?pwd=OUF3OUJDU1ZNTlNBYnVPR0ZmRGxqUT09