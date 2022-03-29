Wavefront tolerances of space-based segmented telescopes at very high contrast

Exquisite wavefront stability is required for the detection and characterization of Earth-like exoplanets. On segmented telescopes in particular, aberrations from co-phasing errors cause a light leakage through the coronagraph that contaminates the high-contrast images.

The PASTIS tolerancing model is a framework that allows us to characterize the effect of pupil-plane misalignments on the coronagraph performance. With a model inversion, we can analytically deduce wavefront error tolerances to establish an error budget. In this talk, I will present experimental validations of this WFE tolerancing method performed on the segmented high-contrast testbed HiCAT. We determine wavefront error requirements in the 1e-7 contrast regime for a segmented pupil with a classical Lyot coronagraph and derive per-segment tolerances that correctly yield the targeted contrast levels.