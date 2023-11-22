"Atelier nuages : LESIA’s approaches on modelling and characterizing clouds in planetary atmospheres"

Clouds and hazes are ubiquitous in the planetary atmospheres observed in the Solar System and beyond. Characterizing the properties of these aerosol layers provides unique information about the atmospheric structure and composition of a planet. However, the aerosol’s optical properties are generally correlated with those of other atmospheric components and even with non-atmospheric parameters of the planet. Accurately modelling clouds and hazes is thus a key to accurately characterizing (exo)planetary atmospheres.

In this Théminaire ( 1h30 duration) we will have an open discussion on the different approaches taken at LESIA to model clouds and hazes in the atmospheres of Solar-System and extrasolar planets, and even retrieve chemical information on their nature. Several speakers have confirmed short presentations : Benjamin Charnay, Sandrine Vinatier, Joan Roy-Pérez (visiting from UPV/EHU, Spain), Óscar Carrión-González, Pablo Rodríguez-Ovalle, Lucas Teinturier. Additional speakers are welcome, and we warmly invite them to contact : oscar.carrion obspm.fr or pablo.ovalle obspm.fr to keep track of the planned duration.