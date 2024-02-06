Deciphering Remote Sensing Data from Micro- to Macro-Scale : Infrared Laboratory Investigations in Support of Solar System Exploration

Several Solar System bodies target of past, present and future space missions are characterized by dark rocky surfaces and complex mixtures of several component with different grain size regolith material. Space missions with their payloads of scientific instrumentation are our gateway to the knowledge of these surfaces, and in recent years the gap is being further closed with the study of samples returned to Earth. Meanwhile, analyzing analogous materials, like minerals mixtures and meteorites, remains one of the pivotal laboratory investigations to support remote sensing interpretation. It also represents one of the most challenging experiments, in particular when multiple components are used in the mixtures. We will review briefly the state of art of laboratory investigations and present in several results from different works that share the common goal of studying how the complex mixing of different grain size and dark materials can affect the behavior of infrared spectra in the near- to mid-infrared range (1.25-25 μm).