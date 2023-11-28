Space Weather : from the interplanetary space to Antarctic

In this seminar I will present some results about Interplanetary Coronal Mass Ejections, ICMEs. Special emphasis will be made on the main dynamical processes occurring in the interplanetary medium from their solar launching to their arrival to the geo-space. These physical mechanisms can modify the level of ICMEs geoeffectiveness and the ICMEs impact on radiation level at ground level. Finally, I will briefly present a new Space Weather laboratory in an Argentine base at the Antarctic peninsula, from where the variability (e.g., the variaility produced by ICMEs near Earth) of the galactic cosmic rays flux at ground level can be observed in real time.