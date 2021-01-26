HARMONI : The ELT first light IFS

In few years from today, the largest optical telescope ever built will start exploring the Universe. This giant of 39m diameter - the European Extremely Large Telescope (ELT) - will address fundamental astrophysical science cases as for instance the direct imaging and characterization of exo-worlds or the study of bulk and evolution of the first galaxies. To fully exploit the scientific potential of the ELT, it will be equipped with a suit of instruments, amongst which HARMONI is the first light Integral Field Spectrograph.

HARMONI will observe in the visible and near infra-red range (from .5 to 2.4 microns), with a spectral resolution covering from R = 3000 to R = 20000, and at an angular resolution from 60mas and down to 4mas. HARMONI has been designed to exploit the diffraction limit of the ELT, and it will be equipped with two Adaptive Optics (OA) systems. The first is a conventional OA system (SCAO) and the second will be a high sky-coverage AO system, assisted by laser (LTAO).

In this presentation, we will first see the specificities of the future ELT, and in particular the technological challenge it represents to provide an optimal image quality. I will then focus on HARMONI, providing a description of the instrument and the current status of the project. Finally, I will illustrate some scientific cases unique to the ELT, and in particular to the HARMONI instrument.

Pour assister au séminaire, contacter johan.mazoyer obspm.fr