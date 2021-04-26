Superconducting Kinetic Inductance Detectors for Optical Astronomical Applications

Kinetic Inductance Detectors (KIDs) are spectrophotometers capable of recording single-photon events faster than atmospheric turbulence whilst providing energy resolution (R 10) without any added optics. KIDs are superconducting resonators featuring no dark current noise, very low thermal noise and can be easily multiplexed into large arrays of thousands of pixels. Only 20 years after they were first introduced, KIDs are now established as one of the strongest choices for many ground-based astronomical applications ranging from direct-imaging of exoplanet to millimetric observations of the CMB radiation. At Observatoire de Paris, the SpectroPhotometric Imaging in Astronomy with KID (SPIAKID) instrument is a demonstrator that aims to study the stars ages and metallicities in Ultra-Faint Dwarf (UFD) galaxies by 2024. I will present the KIDs technology as well as my contribution to the SPIAKID project that involves the investigation of enhanced optical coupling between incoming photons and the detector.

