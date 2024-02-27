Plasma and radio waves missions in Japan : Arase, BepiColombo, and JUICE - from Earth, via Mercury, to Jupiter

In plasma and radio waves sensing, we are now running Plasma Wave Experiment (PWE) aboard Arase spacecraft which are investigating Geospace. This spacecraft have provided continuous observations of the inner magnetosphere, which extension until FY2032 has been approved. With good particle measurements, we are revealing electron and ion waves which can contribute to the acceleration and loss of energetic particles in Geospace.

Associated with this mission, we are also running two major collaborations with Europe including LESIA colleagues. The first is Plasma Wave Investigation (PWI) aboard the Mio spacecraft of BepiColombo, ESA-JAXA joint mission to Mercury, which will observe Mercury on the orbit from the end of 2025. The second is Radio and Plasma Wave Investigations (RPWI) aboard ESA JUpiter ICy moons Explorer (JUICE) mission to Jupiter, which will observe Jovian system on the orbit from 2031. In both Japan and Europe, main players are overlapped and collaborating strongly in both missions and beyond.

In this presentation, we show (1) Recent progress by Arase, (2) recent Mercury flyby studies of BepiColombo/Mio PWI, and (3) recent status of JUICE RPWI, focusing to Lunar-Earth flyby plans in this Aug which is linked to the feasibility studies on Jovian orbit.