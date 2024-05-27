Propagation of Solar Energetic Particles in 3D MHD Simulations of the Solar Wind

We propagate relativistic test particles in the field of a steady three-dimensional MHD simulation of the solar wind. We use the MPI-AMRVAC code for the wind simulations and integrate the relativistic guiding center equations using a new third-order accurate time integration scheme to solve the particle trajectories. Diffusion in velocity space, given a particle-turbulence mean free path λ∥ along the magnetic field, is also included. Preliminary results for 81 keV electrons injected at 0.139 AU heliocentric distance and mean free path λ∥ =0.5 AU are reported. Pitch angle distribution are in a good qualitative agreement with measurements at 1 AU. For these electrons, an energy loss of roughly 10 % is observed, quasi-exclusively due to the curvature of the magnetic field.